What in God’s name? Rabbi, imam & pastor share rickshaw to promote tolerance in Berlin (PHOTOS)

Jewish rabbis and Muslim imams took part in a tandem bike ride through the streets of Berlin in a show of solidarity against anti-Semitism and Islamophobia on Sunday.

The ‘Meet2Respect’ cycle attracted some 150 people, including 50 religious representatives who shared 25 tandem bicycles. A rabbi, and imam and a Christian pastor rode in a rickshaw together.

The unusual group cycled from Berlin’s Holocaust memorial on a route that saw them pass synagogues and mosques. It ended at Bebelplatz square, the site where Nazi’s burned some 200,000 books in 1933.

Today the House of One joins #meet2respect initiative. Rabbis and Imams on a bike-tour through #Berlin against #Antisemitism & #Islamophobia. We drive and thrive for mutual respect & #peace! Here we go! pic.twitter.com/8phH7GatPP — House of One (@House_of_One_DE) June 24, 2018

“We imams and rabbis want to lead by good example,” Berlin imam Ender Cetin told AFP. He explained that his partnership with Jewish leaders sends a signal “to the Muslim community that we will not tolerate anti-Semitism.”

“We are cycling because our world does not want to believe that we were all created by a god whom we do not argue about, but rather whom we – each in a different way – adore,” Rabbi Andreas Nachama said.

