Trump says he trusts Kim, cites 'good chemistry' & 'very good relationship' (VIDEO)

In what appears to be another curtsey by Donald Trump to Kim Jong-un, the US leader said he trusts his North Korean counterpart, praising their "good chemistry" and "very good relationship."

During an interview on Mike Huckabee's program on the Trinity Broadcasting Network (TBN), Trump was asked whether he trusts Kim, who he met on June 12 during a historic summit in Singapore.

"Yes. I think that I've had a very good relationship, we have a good chemistry together...and I really believe he's...looking to do the right thing," Trump said.

He reiterated his "good chemistry" comment again on Saturday, during a Nevada GOP convention.

His complimentary words are a far cry from the days of petty insults exchanged between Trump and Kim, when the North Korean leader called the US president a "lunatic old man" and Trump branded Kim "short and fat" and called him "Little Rocket Man."

But on June 12, despite skepticism across the world that the meeting would ever take place, Trump and Kim met in Singapore and shook hands for a landmark summit.

Trump was quick to praise the meeting just days after it took place, again stating that the two leaders had "chemistry." That comment, along with a video of Trump saluting a North Korean officer, angered many across America. However, White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders defended the move, saying the salute was merely "common courtesy."

Despite Trump's recent kind words about Kim, the US president still decided to extend sanctions against North Korea for another year on Friday, stating that Pyongyang's actions and policies "continue to constitute an unusual and extraordinary threat to the United States." That came despite Trump tweeting earlier this month that North Korea no longer posed a nuclear threat.

