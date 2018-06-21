HomeWorld News

Israeli PM’s wife Sara Netanyahu charged with fraud in ‘Residence Affair’

Get short URL
Israeli PM’s wife Sara Netanyahu charged with fraud in ‘Residence Affair’
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara © Amir Cohen / Reuters
The Israeli prime minister’s wife has been charged with fraud in connection with the misuse of state funds to order gourmet meals from a restaurant to the PM’s official residence in the so-called ‘Residence Affair.’

Sara Netanyahu, Israel’s first lady, was indicted on Thursday for having allegedly misused a total of 350,000 shekels (around $96,000) in official funds to order extravagant meals at the official residence in Jerusalem between 2010 and 2013.

The exorbitant spending on lavish meals took place despite the fact that the Netanyahus had a full-time chef at their disposal.

READ MORE: ‘Bibi go home!’ Israelis demand Netanyahu resignation over looming corruption charges (VIDEO)

Sara Netanyahu denies any wrongdoing. Her husband is currently facing a number of criminal investigations relating to allegations of corruption.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Reporting what the mainstream media won’t: Follow RT’s Twitter account
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2018. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Click here to find out more.

Accept cookies