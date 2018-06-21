Israeli PM’s wife Sara Netanyahu charged with fraud in ‘Residence Affair’

The Israeli prime minister’s wife has been charged with fraud in connection with the misuse of state funds to order gourmet meals from a restaurant to the PM’s official residence in the so-called ‘Residence Affair.’

Sara Netanyahu, Israel’s first lady, was indicted on Thursday for having allegedly misused a total of 350,000 shekels (around $96,000) in official funds to order extravagant meals at the official residence in Jerusalem between 2010 and 2013.

The exorbitant spending on lavish meals took place despite the fact that the Netanyahus had a full-time chef at their disposal.

Sara Netanyahu denies any wrongdoing. Her husband is currently facing a number of criminal investigations relating to allegations of corruption.

