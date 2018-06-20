HomeWorld News

Kalashnikov Concern builds futuristic vehicles for Russian police (PHOTOS)

Get short URL
Kalashnikov Concern builds futuristic vehicles for Russian police (PHOTOS)
© Kalashnikov.media
The Kalashnikov Concern unveiled new high-tech cars and bikes designed for the Moscow traffic police. The electric-powered patrol vehicles entered service last week.

The electric car ‘Ovum’, designed by one of the world’s leading weapons manufacturers Kalashnikov Concern, weighs half a ton and can reach up to 80kph (50mph) in speed. Kalashnikov promises that the egg-shaped three-wheeler will have a “very smooth drive”. And even if it is involved in a crash, the car, unlike some other electric vehicles, has little chance of bursting into flames, the manufacturer says.

© Kalashnikov.media
© Kalashnikov.media

The ‘Pulsar’ electric motorcycle is capable of going up to 100kph (62mph). Its engine is eco-friendly, doesn’t make much noise, and is 12 times cheaper to use than bikes which run on gas, the company says. Aside from helping law enforcement, Kalashnikov plans to design a commercial model of ‘Pulsar’ that will hit the mass market.

© Kalashnikov.media

Both vehicles were tailored in accordance with instructions from the Moscow Transportation and Roads Department. The local traffic police received 30 ‘Pulsars’ and 4 ‘Ovums’ last week. They are expected to be used in patrols during the ongoing FIFA World Cup.

© Kalashnikov.media

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Reporting what the mainstream media won’t: Follow RT’s Twitter account
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2018. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Click here to find out more.

Accept cookies