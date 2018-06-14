Lady business? Hot brunette pulls 22-ton tram with 50 passengers inside (VIDEO)
Darya Nesterova, a world powerlifting champion and bodybuilder, performed her breathtaking stunt at a festival known as Kenidlifest in Kazakhstan's largest city of Almaty earlier in June. The super-strong woman admitted that she turned up at the festival simply for a workout. However, a training session turned into an Instagram sensation.
Собственно вот он рекорд ! 22 тонны трамвай и 50 человек сидящих в нем ! Приехала на открытую тренировку,а оказалось фестиваль! Ребята сделали показательные выступления , а я поставила рекорд! Я давно просила у @leha_power , потянуть какой нибудь МАN, весом хотя бы в 10 тонн , а тут ребята сказали попробуй !!! Леха сказал «Даша, ты сможешь!» , я смогла! Я довольна! Говорила же, что готова к новым рекордам и победам ! Вот он первый рекорд после отдыха!☝🏽 Ребята ещё раз спасибо огромное , без вас бы не осилила!🙏🏾💪🏾#strongmenkz #strongwomenkz #darinesterova
The challenge was truly enormous – Nesterova was attached to the front of the 22-ton tram by a special harness, and had to pull the vehicle with 50 people inside. A number of onlookers were seen shouting with excitement as the mighty brunette ploughed forward, pulling the heavy vehicle.
The impressive ‘superwoman’ later took to Instagram to share her emotions and document her astonishing progress. She said that she asked her coaches to pull a 10-ton lorry and didn’t expect such a ‘tram’ surprise. “I was able to do it!” she wrote. “I said that I'm ready for new records and victories! Here it is, the first record!”
Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!