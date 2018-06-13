US wants ‘major’ N. Korean nuke disarmament within 2.5 years – Pompeo
‘Suck my balls’: NATO-funded blogger Eliot Higgins checkmates critics with watertight argument

‘Suck my balls’: NATO-funded blogger Eliot Higgins checkmates critics with watertight argument
Eliot "Suck My Balls" Higgins © Piroschka van de Wouw / AFP
Eliot Higgins, praised by Western media as a bulwark against sinister Russian disinformation, has a persuasive, Atlantic Council-fellow retort for those who take issue with his Google Earth investigations: “Suck my balls.”

Higgins gave up his lucrative career as a payments officer at a women’s underwear company to create Bellingcat, a celebrated internet blog that specializes in using open-source information to blame Russia for every crime against humanity – real or imagined – committed so far this century.

Now a senior fellow at the Atlantic Council, and a self-declared specialist in “social media & digital forensic research,” Higgins recently teamed up with NATO-funded compatriots to create DisinfoPortal, “an interactive online guide to track the Kremlin’s disinformation campaigns abroad.”

Valiantly fighting on the frontlines in the information war with Russia, Higgins has already shown himself to be a persuasive wordsmith with razor-sharp wit:

Indeed, an invitation to moisten his scrotum has become Higgins’ go-to argument for those who dare to question his ironclad Instagram investigations. For example, his expertise on MH17 shines in the following Twitter exchanges:

No wonder Higgins refused to debate Theodore Postol, professor emeritus of Science, Technology, and International Security at MIT, regarding Syrian chemical weapons attacks – Postol would have withered under Higgins’ underwear salesman oratory skills.

