Return of the orb: Why are Netanyahu and Macron clasping glowing globe? (PHOTO)

© Office of the Prime Minister of Israel / Twitter
Orb memes and supernatural conspiracies are back with a vengeance after Benjamin Netanyahu and Emmanuel Macron were pictured grasping a strange glowing sphere between them.

The bizarre moment comes a year after an uncannily similar photo, featuring US President Donald Trump, Saudi King Salman and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, sparked witchcraft conspiracies across social media.

Netanyahu was in Paris to meet French President Macron for discussions about the Iran deal among other issues when he attended a gala in honor of 70 years of the State of Israel.

The function, held at the Grand Palais, marked the opening of the Israel-France Cross-Cultural Season and, inexplicably, included a glowing orb-like object which the leaders just had to get their hands on.

Unsurprisingly the image of Netanyahu and Macron clasping the orb and staring into its depths has captured the imagination of the Twitterati who appear to be on the lookout for these mystical spheres.

It has also revived the earlier popular orb memes and once again aroused conspiracy theories concerning evil forces and demonic rituals.

One potential cause of the leaders’ strange stance has already been struck out. The Church of Satan previously clarified that the act of standing around an orb is not actually a “satanic ritual.”

