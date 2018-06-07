HomeWorld News

Man 'seeking asylum in America' rams car into US embassy in Seoul

A police officer stands guard outside the US embassy in Seoul, South Korea. © Kim Hong-Ji / Reuters
A government employee has rammed a car into the gate of the US embassy in Seoul, South Korea. He was reportedly seeking asylum in the United States.

The driver, a 48-year-old man, smashed a silver Toyota sedan into the gate on Thursday evening. He has been arrested by police and a female passenger has been taken to hospital with a head injury, according to Yonhap news agency.

The man told police that he drove his car into the gate because he has "stories related to North Korea" and wants to "seek asylum in the United States," Yonhap reported.

He reportedly shouted "help me, help me" numerous times after getting out of the car. 

A police officer cited by Yonhap said the man is an employee of South Korea's Ministry of Gender Equality and Family. A test of the driver's blood alcohol level did not find him to be intoxicated.

