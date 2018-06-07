Man 'seeking asylum in America' rams car into US embassy in Seoul

A government employee has rammed a car into the gate of the US embassy in Seoul, South Korea. He was reportedly seeking asylum in the United States.

The driver, a 48-year-old man, smashed a silver Toyota sedan into the gate on Thursday evening. He has been arrested by police and a female passenger has been taken to hospital with a head injury, according to Yonhap news agency.

The man told police that he drove his car into the gate because he has "stories related to North Korea" and wants to "seek asylum in the United States," Yonhap reported.

Somebody decided to ram the front gate of the US Embassy in Seoul tonight pic.twitter.com/XpWZ55LJ17 — Josh Smith (@joshjonsmith) June 7, 2018

He reportedly shouted "help me, help me" numerous times after getting out of the car.

Car rammed into gates of US Embassy in Seoul 'by North Korean seeking asylum'

https://t.co/aTbC8BCEPr — GEOFF KERNOW. OFFICIAL. TOP U.K.LEGEND. (@Geoffkernow) June 7, 2018

A police officer cited by Yonhap said the man is an employee of South Korea's Ministry of Gender Equality and Family. A test of the driver's blood alcohol level did not find him to be intoxicated.

Car rammed into US Embassy in Seoul. The driver, a South Korean who works at Ministry of Gender and Family, told police he was seeking asylum b/c of his issues concerning North Korea. pic.twitter.com/CwuRF3h9yt — Min Joo Kim (@Min_Joo_Kim_) June 7, 2018

Like this story? Share it with a friend!