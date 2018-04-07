Brazil’s ex-President Lula ends standoff & surrenders to police

Brazil’s former President Lula da Silva has ended a 24-hour standoff between his supporters and federal authorities and has turned himself in to begin serving a 12-year sentence on corruption charges, which he is still appealing.

Da Silva had remained inside the Metal Workers Union’s headquarters in Sao Paulo, surrounded by hundreds of supporters, ever since Federal Judge Sergio Moro on Thursday issued a warrant for the 72-year-old’s arrest.

Although he missed the initial deadline to surrender by Friday afternoon, Da Silva, known as Lula, handed himself over to authorities on Saturday evening, after the rejection of his final plea to stay out of jail while the appeal was pending.

Earlier, da Silva had addressed his supporters for almost an hour, telling them he was “ready” to obey the law and to accept his prison term. Several hours later, he walked out from the union building and surrendered, to be taken to the southern city of Curitiba to begin serving a 12-year sentence for alleged corruption and money-laundering.

