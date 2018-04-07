14 dead as bus with junior hockey team collides with truck in Canada

A horror crash between a truck and bus carrying a junior hockey team’s members and entourage has claimed the lives of 14 people. The coach and the team’s captain are among those killed.

The incident occurred on Friday at 5pm local time, when a semi-trailer collided with the team bus in Canada’s Saskatchewan province.The Humboldt Broncos were travelling to a match against the Nipawin Hawks.

To Humboldt Broncos Head Coach Darcy Haugan. A junior hockey coach is a hero & mentor to his players.



He not only makes them better hockey players but he’s training boys how to become men. A coach’s love of hockey takes them away from their own family again for little money. pic.twitter.com/QVf9pYVy0s — Cam Connor (@CamConnorNHL) April 7, 2018

According to the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, 14 people have died as a result of the collision. A further 15 people travelling onboard the team’s bus have been taken to hospital, with three of the injured said to be in critical condition. The head coach Darcy Haugan and the team’s captain, 20-year-old Logan Schatz, are among the dead, their relatives have confirmed to Canadian media.

Police have yet to release the identity of others killed in the crash.

This picture was just sent to us by a witness at the Humboldt Broncos crash. STARS dispatched, RCMP on scene. #sask#SJHLpic.twitter.com/vp4jbC8pUz — Chris Vandenbreekel (@Vandecision) April 7, 2018

“We are not confirming the identity of the victims at this time, including whether the deceased are players or coaches. We will be working with our partner agencies to ensure families are notified as soon as possible,” the Royal Canadian Mounted Police said.

https://t.co/ZktI5WOLsj Here is a statement from our team president. — Humboldt Broncos (@HumboldtBroncos) April 7, 2018

The tragedy has sent shockwaves across Canada and the ice hockey community.

I cannot imagine what these parents are going through, and my heart goes out to everyone affected by this terrible tragedy, in the Humboldt community and beyond. https://t.co/2cIn2CTy08 — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) April 7, 2018

We send condolence, comfort and strength to all affected by the devastating crash involving the Humboldt Broncos’ team bus. pic.twitter.com/VScEay6sZv — NHL (@NHL) April 7, 2018

Just spoke to @JustinTrudeau to pay my highest respect and condolences to the families of the terrible Humboldt Team tragedy. May God be with them all! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 7, 2018

In a statement, the Broncos, who compete in the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League, described the incident as an “incredible loss”.

“While en route to Nipawin, the Broncos bus was involved in a terrible accident which has resulted in multiple fatalities and serious injuries,” a team statement read.

Broncos President Kevin Garinger offered his “thoughts and prayers” to the victims and their families.

“Our Broncos family is in shock as we try to come to grips with our incredible loss,” he added.