Muenster vehicle ramming occurs on Stockholm truck attack anniversary

The deadly vehicle ramming of an outdoor café in the German city of Muenster took place exactly one year after a hijacked truck was driven into a crowd in the Swedish capital, Stockholm.

Read more

German police confirmed that there were fatalities and injuries resulting from the incident in central Muenster. The ramming is not yet officially considered a terrorist attack, but police say the driver took his own life afterwards.

Exactly one year ago, on April 7, 2017, Stockholm was hit by a vehicle attack, which has many similarities to the events in Germany on Saturday. Back then, a perpetrator drove a hijacked truck into a crowd along the busy Drottninggatan Street before crashing into a department store.

The ramming attack claimed five lives and left 14 people seriously wounded, with Swedes and foreign tourists among the victims. The attacker was arrested the same day following a massive manhunt. He was identified as a rejected asylum-seeker from Uzbekistan who had sworn allegiance to Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS) a few days earlier.

Terrorist attacks with the use of vehicles have become a frequent occurrence in Europe in recent years. It started after 86 people were killed and over a hundred injured as a truck plowed into a crowd in Nice, France on July 14, 2016.

Later that year, a Christmas market in Berlin was plowed into by a truck, leaving 12 people dead and 56 others injured. Since then, London, Paris, Barcelona, and other cities have also experienced deadly ramming incidents.