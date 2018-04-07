HomeWorld News

Running from gas in Gaza: Palestinians resort to DIY protection during Great Return March (PHOTOS)

Get short URL
Running from gas in Gaza: Palestinians resort to DIY protection during Great Return March (PHOTOS)
A Palestinian protects himself from inhaling tear gas at the Israel-Gaza border during a protest demanding the right to return to their homeland, in the southern Gaza Strip April 6, 2018. © Ibraheem Abu Mustafa / Reuters
With plumes of smoke blanketing the Israel-Gaza border, Palestinians rallying for a second week have resorted to makeshift gas masks. They burned tires as cover from sniper fire. The IDF responded to the protest with tear gas.

A Palestinian woman protects herself from inhaling tear gas with the help of onion at the Israel-Gaza border during a protest demanding the right to return to their homeland, in the southern Gaza Strip April 6, 2018. © Ibraheem Abu Mustafa / Reuters

From old plastic bottles to onions to simple scarfs, all types of improvised protection were used by thousands of protesters on Friday.
Some were more conspicuous – donning humorous costumes as they dodged Israeli projectiles.

Palestinians wearing costumes are seen at the clashes scene at Israel-Gaza border in the southern Gaza Strip April 5, 2018. © Ibraheem Abu Mustafa / Reuters

Israeli troops killed at least eight Palestinians and injured more than 250 on Friday during ongoing protests near the Israel-Gaza border.

Palestinians run from tear gas fired by Israeli troops during clashes at the Israel-Gaza border at a protest demanding the right to return to their homeland, east of Gaza City April 6, 2018. © Mohammed Salem / Reuters

Since the protests started on March 30, more than 30 people have been killed and more than 1,400 injured by live ammunition, rubber bullets and tear gas used by Israeli forces against the demonstrators.

Palestinian demonstrators take cover during clashes with Israeli troops at a protest demanding the right to return to their homeland, at the Israel-Gaza border east of Gaza City April 6, 2018. © Mohammed Salem / Reuters

The protests are expected to continue up until the anniversary of the Nakba, or ‘Great Catastrophe,’ on May 15, which for Palestinians marks the forced mass exodus from their land during the establishment of the state of Israel. Israelis celebrate this day as Independence Day.

A wounded Palestinian lies on the ground during clashes with Israeli troops at a protest demanding the right to return to their homeland, at the Israel-Gaza border east of Gaza City April 6, 2018 © Mohammed Salem / Reuters

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Follow news the mainstream media ignores: Like RT’s Facebook
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2018. All rights reserved.