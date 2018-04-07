Running from gas in Gaza: Palestinians resort to DIY protection during Great Return March (PHOTOS)

With plumes of smoke blanketing the Israel-Gaza border, Palestinians rallying for a second week have resorted to makeshift gas masks. They burned tires as cover from sniper fire. The IDF responded to the protest with tear gas.

From old plastic bottles to onions to simple scarfs, all types of improvised protection were used by thousands of protesters on Friday.

Some were more conspicuous – donning humorous costumes as they dodged Israeli projectiles.

Israeli troops killed at least eight Palestinians and injured more than 250 on Friday during ongoing protests near the Israel-Gaza border.

Since the protests started on March 30, more than 30 people have been killed and more than 1,400 injured by live ammunition, rubber bullets and tear gas used by Israeli forces against the demonstrators.

The protests are expected to continue up until the anniversary of the Nakba, or ‘Great Catastrophe,’ on May 15, which for Palestinians marks the forced mass exodus from their land during the establishment of the state of Israel. Israelis celebrate this day as Independence Day.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!