2,200yo Greco-Roman temple uncovered in Egyptian desert

A rare Greco-Roman temple has been uncovered in Egypt’s Western Desert. Archaeologists believe it dates back to between 200 BC and 300 AD.

The temple was discovered at the al Salam archaeological site, the Egyptian Ministry of Antiquities announced on Wednesday. Two limestone lion statues, bits of pottery, coins, and a sculpture of a man’s head were also found at the site.

The front section of the temple and foundations were found, along with a three-foot thick outer wall and courtyard. The temple is rare in that not many ruins from this era remain.

When archaeologists moved rubble from the area, parts of the temple walls, complete with Greco-Roman designs, were first spotted, Ayman Ashmawy, head of the Egyptian Antiquities Department, explained. The temple’s design is influenced by both ancient Egyptian architecture and that of the Hellenistic and Roman style, which ruled the area during this time.

The temple was discovered near the Siwa Oasis, which is one of the most isolated Egyptian settlements where people are thought to have lived as far back as 10,000 BC. Archaeologists hope to learn more about the life of people living in the Siwa Oasis at this time.

Archaeologists are expected to work on the site over the next year, meaning more artefacts are expected to be found. The temple is just the latest archaeological find to be uncovered in Egypt in recent years.

