IDF’s tweet threatening children with sniper fire enrages social media users
Avichay Adraee, the IDF Arabic spokesman tweeted the image on Friday, which appeared to be stamped with red letters reading, “We see you very well."
من يظنّ أنّه يستطيع التخفي من وراء عدسات قوّاتنا فهو مخطئ، نحن نراكم بوضوح، ولن نسمح لأحد بمجرّد المحاولة للمس بأمن #إسرائيل ومواطنيها. كفاكم سذاجةً وتعريضًا لأنفسكم للخطر.#لا_شيء_يخفى_علينا#مش_عودة_فوضى#مسيرة_الفوضى#فرضى#جمعة_الكوشوكpic.twitter.com/FiSU54uVfc— افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) April 6, 2018
“Whoever thinks he can evade the lens of our forces is wrong, we see you clearly, and we will not allow anyone to threaten security of #Israel and the citizens of it. Enough with your naivety and self-endangerment,” Adraee wrote.
Adraee’s tweet was met with disbelief and outrage on social media, particularly in light of the current violence at demonstrations along the Gaza-Israel border. Since the Great Return March protests started last Friday, more than 20 Palestinians have been killed and hundreds reported injured. The IDF was ordered to open fire at protesters who got too close to the border fence.
Wow, Israel's military spox literally tweets out an image of young unarmed Palestinian protesters through a scope labeled "We see you very well" It comes as no surpise your shooting unarmed kids who pose no threat to israel.Its your speciality— Tadamon (@3rdintifada) April 6, 2018
Shocking. Israeli army arabic spokesperson posts image of Palestinian children seen through Israeli sniper's gunsight and warns Palestinians that no one can hide from their lenses. Will @EUinIsrael finally condemn this premeditated murder? https://t.co/kLaBnmuuzS— Ali Abunimah (@AliAbunimah) April 6, 2018
Disgusting. The Israeli Army's spokesperson (in Arabic) showing a picture of Palestinian children being targeted by a sniper, saying: "We can see you clearly." They know there are no consequences. Yet our government, US & EU continue to ask Palestinians to show restraint. https://t.co/oAAyJpcdCT— Miqdaad Versi (@miqdaad) April 6, 2018
#Israeli spokesperson posting in Arabic taunting the targeting of Palestinian children. #Israel must be condemned in the strongest possible terms, its officials and envoys expelled and sanctions applied. #FridayFeeling#UK#EU#Britain#UN#BDS#JewishResistance#EnoughIsEnoughhttps://t.co/zs9XvrhbqB— Magnificent (@Ironyisfunny8) April 6, 2018