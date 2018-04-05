Brazilian court orders ex-President Lula jailed, sets Friday deadline to turn himself in

Former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has been ordered to turn himself in by Friday afternoon to begin serving his 12 year sentence, after an appeals court authorized his immediate arrest on a conviction for graft.

The arrest warrant was issued by Brazilian federal Judge Sergio Moro on Thursday, a day after Supreme Federal Court (STF) dismissed Lula’s plea to remain free while he appeals the corruption conviction, which he dismisses as machinations by his political opponents.

According to the arrest order, Lula has until 5 pm local time Friday to turn himself to Federal Police in Curitiba. Apparently in order to avoid an escalation of tensions with Lula’s supporters, the federal judge barred authorities from using handcuffs on the former Brazilian president.

Due to the “dignity of the position” Lula had previously held, he will begin serving his prison term in specially reserved quarters, Moro's office was quoted as saying. “The former president will be separated from the other prisoners, without any risk for moral or physical integrity.”

One of Brazil's most popular political figures, da Silva, simply known as Lula, was convicted of money laundering and of passive corruption last July, and was sentenced to nine years behind bars. An appeals court in January upheld Lula's conviction and the court increased his sentence to 12 years. The latest developments would apparently block Lula’s re-election bid, despite strong public support.

