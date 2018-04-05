UNSC meets to discuss Skripal poisoning case (WATCH LIVE)

The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) has gathered at Russia’s request at its New York headquarters, to discuss the poisoning of ex-double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia in the UK last month.

The extraordinary meeting was requested by Moscow, following the announcement made by the secretive British Porton Down chemical laboratory, that it had not established that the nerve agent used to poison the Skripals was of Russian origin.

While the accusations against Russia over the Skripal case were “unsubstantiated and horrific,” the whole scandal raised a lot of questions in Moscow, Russia’s permanent representative to the UN Vassily Nebenzia said.

“Why did we have to wait eight years and decided to do it two weeks before the elections and several weeks before the world cup? Why did we released him from the country at the first place? Why to do that in extremely public and dangerous fashion,” Nebenzia wondered.

The fact that the victims of the nerve agent managed to survive the attack has also raised serious questions, Nebenzia said. It could be explained only if an antidote had been administered to them immediately after the exposure.

British officials, however insisted that no antidote was used, since none existed in the first place.

The activities of the Porton Down laboratory, which is located several kilometers from the incident’s scene and which plays the major role in the investigation, have also raised multiple questions.

Nebenzia said that after Porton Down chief executive Gary Aitkenhead revealed that the laboratory was unable to confirm the origin of the chemical agent used in the attack the theory pushed forward by the UK officials started to fall apart.

"It's all the theater of absurd, couldn't you have come up with better fake story?" he wondered.

