#1917LIVE nominated for Webby Awards: Vote and help RT win an ‘Oscar of the Internet’
#1917LIVE is an interactive history re-enactment on Twitter, dedicated to Russia’s Revolution of 1917. The project was open for all to participate.
The Webby Awards are the most established internet awards, annually presented by the The International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences. In 2016, RT won by a landslide in the Webby’s People’s Voice category.
#1917LIVE: Case study long from #1917LIVE on Vimeo.
In March, #1917LIVE scored two wins (including Best in Education), two golds and a silver in the Shorty Awards. Best-selling author Paulo Coelho tweeted as Mata Hari, the exotic dancer convicted of being a German spy. This collaboration won the Best in Twitter Partnership award, as well as the Audience Honor at the 10th Shorty Awards.
