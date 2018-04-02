Cold War had some rules, now UK & US have dropped all proprieties – Russian FM

Russia’s top diplomat has lashed out at UK and US rhetoric against Moscow over the poisoning of former double agent Sergei Skripal, saying it’s worse now than it was during the Cold War.

“There has been a lot of talk that the situation is worse than it was during classic ‘Cold War,’ because some rules and proprieties were followed then,” Sergey Lavrov said on Monday.

He also accused Britain, the US and other Western powers of “dropping all proprieties” and of spreading “blatant lies and disinformation.”

