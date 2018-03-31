UN Security Council holds emergency closed meeting over deadly Israel-Palestine border clash

An emergency meeting is being held by the UN Security Council after some Muslim states and the Arab League decried what they view as Israel's brutal crackdown on protesters in Gaza, which led to the deaths of at least 15 people.

The meeting was called by Kuwait, which, along with Turkey, Egypt, Jordan and other countries with predominantly Muslim population, voiced their anger over the way the Israeli army retaliated against mass unrest that erupted along the border with Gaza Strip on Friday.

The meeting was set to kick off at 6:30 pm local time [10:30 pm GMT] and proceed behind closed doors, meaning neither Israeli nor Palestinian representatives are allowed to partake in the discussion.

Israeli troops used live fire, rubber-coated bullets and tear gas to disperse the protesting Palestinian crowds that flocked to the border fence in their hundreds. At least two men, who Israel claims were "terrorist infiltrators," were killed by tank fire.

The UN has urged Tel Aviv to promptly conduct investigations into the killings of protesters, calling on it to abide by international human rights norms and humanitarian law when dealing with dissent.

"Lethal force should only be used as a last resort with any resulting fatalities properly investigated by the authorities," UN deputy political affairs chief Taye-Brook Zerihoun said, as cited by Reuters.

MORE DETAILS TO FOLLOW