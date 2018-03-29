Delivery man bloodbath: Employee stabbed, robbed & kidnapped ‘over late parcel’

A delivery man is reportedly fighting for his life in India after a customer flew into a violent rage when he brought her parcel late.

The 28-year-old victim, an employee of Flipkart, the Indian electronics company, sustained more than 20 stab wounds during the incident in Delhi. The man was set upon on March 24 by an irate woman who became violent when a mobile phone delivery was late to her home, reported The Hindu.

Prior to the attack, the victim reportedly had difficulty in locating the delivery destination. On arriving at the customer’s house he was stabbed multiple times before being left near a drain. “They took away 40,000 Rupees (US$2,600) from his bag, put him in a van and dumped him near a drain at late night,” a police spokesperson said.

The severely wounded man is currently receiving treatment at Sanjay Gandhi Hospital in Delhi. “The injured was identified as Keshav, a resident of Ambica Enclave in Nihal Vihar. He recorded his statement on March 24 and based on his statement, the accused were arrested. CCTV footage also helped us crack the case,” the police spokesperson added.

The woman is now being held by Delhi police along with her brother, who is accused of taking part in the attack. Both have been charged with attempted murder and robbery.

