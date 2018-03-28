Almost 20,000 militants & their family members left E. Ghouta over past 4 days – Russian MoD

More than 19,500 militants and their family members have been evacuated from the Arbil settlement in Syria’s Eastern Ghouta over the past four days, the Russian military said.

The evacuees were moved to Syria’s Idlib province from the besieged enclave, the Defense Ministry said on Wednesday. Some of the militants attempted to leave the area still carrying weapons and explosives, as Russian and Syrian officers said they seized eight suicide vests and some 289 grenades on Tuesday. The very same day some 100 buses packed with militants and their relatives left for Idlib.

READ MORE: Unlike US-led coalition, Russia not hitting civilian homes in Syria with incendiary bombs – MoD

DETAILS TO FOLLOW