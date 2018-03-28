Israeli tanks target Hamas observation posts in Gaza Strip over cross-border arson

Israeli Defense Force tanks have struck two Hamas observation stations in the northern Gaza Strip. The move was in retaliation for an arson attack near the security fence at a border crossing, the IDF said.

Read more

On Wednesday, two suspects set ablaze “the elevated surface” surrounding the border fence near the old Karni Crossing, the Israeli military said. It added that the arsonists did not cross the border and “did not infiltrate Israel.”

“In response, IDF tanks targeted two observation posts belonging to the Hamas terror organization in the northern Gaza Strip. The IDF views with great severity any attempt to damage the security fence, as well as security infrastructure,” the IDF tweeted.

The incident comes just three days after a similar attack by the Israeli Air Force on a military compound in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip. The strike came after four Palestinians armed with Molotov cocktails illegally crossed the separation wall and entered Israel in an attempt to set an engineering vehicle on fire.

On Wednesday, Israel announced a week-long closure of the West Bank’s Judea and Samaria region, as well as the Gaza Strip, starting at midnight on Thursday “following an assessment of the current situation.” The decision was announced ahead of the Jewish holiday of Passover, which is celebrated from March 30 to April 7.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW