Putin arrives at Siberian city where at least 64 people died in mall inferno

Russian President Vladimir Putin has arrived in Kemerovo, the Siberian city mourning the victims of Sunday's tragedy. A shopping mall went up in flames there, resulting in at least 64 deaths, among them many children.

Some 50 people were injured or suffered from smoke inhalation in the blaze, the casualties made worse by violations in the mall building's construction and management. Investigators have found that emergency exits were blocked, impeding mall-goers' evacuations, and a guard is suspected of having turned off the building's alarms. At least four people have been arrested in connection with the tragedy.

Putin arrived in Kemerovo on Tuesday. Visiting the site of the deadly blaze, he laid flowers at the makeshift memorial set up there by locals, where people have been laying mementos like toys and pictures of the deceased. The president is also expected to get reports from local emergency services and the regional government.

Speaking at a conference in Kemerovo, Putin said negligence and carelessness led to the tragedy.

"What is going on, this isn't warfare, or a sudden methane outburst in a mine. People, children, came there to relax. We talk about demographics, and we lose so many people to what? To criminal negligence, to sloppiness," Putin said.

On Tuesday morning, hundreds of people gathered at the Kemerovo regional administration headquarters. Chanting "Truth, truth," they demanded that those responsible for the faulty fire safety measures at the stricken mall be punished for the loss of life caused by neglect.