Fire breaks out again at Kemerovo shopping mall, day after deadly blaze killed at least 64 (VIDEO)
Another fire has broken out at the shopping mall in Russia’s Kemerovo where a deadly blaze left at least 64 people dead and many more missing, including children, on Sunday. Witnesses report seeing smoke rising from the building.
Pictures from the scene show thick, dark smoke rising from above the partially-collapsed shopping center in Kemerovo.
Новый пожар в ТЦ «Зимняя вишня» pic.twitter.com/umwdZ7eZqP— НТВ (@ntvru) March 26, 2018