Like on Mars: African dust & sand turn Sochi snow slopes yellow (PHOTOS, VIDEO)
Social media has been flooded with photos of the thick layer of yellowish dust on the snowy slopes of the Rosa Khutor ski resort near Russia’s southern city of Sochi. The venue hosted the 2014 Winter Olympic Games.
The color of such unconventional snow varied from light yellow to intense orange and even brown. “Snowy slopes were transformed into barkhan dunes,” one tourist wrote, adding an epic picture of the surreal landscape. Others noted that Krasnaya Polyana village, where the resort is located and which translates into English as ‘Red Meadow,’ has indeed become red.
The unusually-colored snow didn’t scare off tourists, though – they continued to ride the snowy dunes. “Martian landscape, Apocalypse Now,” one woman wrote.
Марсианские пейзажи, апокалипсис на горе сегодня! Я думала, что такое бывает только вблизи Африки, на Лансароте-Тенерифе или ещё где-то там, этот ветер горячий, который несёт песок из пустыни. Но в Поляне тоже произошло что-то невероятное, хотя пустыни довольно далеко. Если честно, жёлтый песок сверху мокрого снега, - зрелище необычное, но очень грустное. Сезон, и без того короткий, с каждым днём оставляет все меньше надежд на продолжение. #розахутор #песчанаябуря #желтыйснег #бурявкраснойполяне #rosakhutor #yellowsnow #sandstorm
Meteorologists say not to panic – the coloration of the snow was caused by dust storms from northern Africa and pollen and it’s harmless to people and animals.
Не удивляйтесь, это не пески, это снег в Сочи. pic.twitter.com/vTUuRPCeQY— Valentyna Vashchenko (@ValentynaVashc2) March 23, 2018