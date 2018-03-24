One dead as car bomb explodes in Egyptian city of Alexandria

A car bomb has rocked the coastal Egyptian city of Alexandria, reportedly killing a policeman and injuring at least four others just two days before the country’s presidential election.

The blast is said to have occurred near the Tolip Hotel in the city’s neighbourhood of Stanley. Multiple Egyptian sources, citing eyewitnesses, report that the bomb targeted the convoy of the security director of Alexandria, Major General Mustafa Nimr.

#الشروق| فيديو.. انفجار سيارة في شارع المعسكر الروماني بالإسكندرية pic.twitter.com/hUVcHxKrJp — Shorouk News (@Shorouk_News) March 24, 2018

The driver of the escort car was reportedly the man killed when the device exploded under a parked vehicle next to the Roman Camp road in the city.

A number of civil protection officers, firefighters, police and emergency services have reportedly arrived at the scene. Multiple Egyptian sources, citing eyewitnesses, report that the bomb targeted the convoy of the security director of Alexandria, Major General Mustafa Nimr.

A number of civil protection officers, firefighters, police and emergency services have reportedly arrived at the scene and formed a perimeter around blast site.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!