More Cold War rhetoric used in Russia-US relations – Kremlin spokesman

With Russia on the rise, America and the West are feeling more and more uncomfortable, Kremlin spokesman told RT in an exclusive interview. He added that Moscow and Washington use more Cold War rhetoric in their relations now.

President Vladimir Putin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov said he recognized the tell-tale signs of the Cold War, which in turn were regrettably reflected in Russia’s agenda. “We’re facing it in the international relationship,” Peskov said, speaking to RT’s Sophie Shevardnadze.

According to Peskov, not all countries are comfortable with the rise of Russia under Putin’s leadership. “The more Russia rises, the more uncomfortable they [America and the West] feel and the tougher they start to behave in international relations. And they are ready to jeopardize international law, the basics of international relations, free trade and commerce,” he added.

Watch the full version of RT’s exclusive interview with Dmitry Peskov here.