At least 35 killed in Damascus market shelling – health official

Dozens of civilians have been killed and injured in the Damascus suburb of Jaramana, after militants targeted a local market with a rocket.

At least 35 people have been killed in the attack, SANA news agency reports, citing Haysam Al-Husseini, the Damascus Hospital director. “35 dead bodies have been delivered to the hospital following the rocket attack on the market in the Kashkul district of Jaramana,” Al-Husseini said.

While a total number of wounded remains unclear, it is likely that dozens have been injured in the incident. Earlier, RIA Novosti reported, citing local police, that 24 people were killed and 32 injured in the shelling. The militants have apparently launched a massive artillery attack on the residential neighborhoods of the capital, as some 20 civilians have also been injured in two other separate incidents on Tuesday, according to media reports.

The attacks were reportedly carried out from the militant-held Eastern Ghouta area. While the militants holed-up there shell residential areas of Damascus city on daily basis, todays’ death toll appears to be the heaviest one over the past few weeks.

A chaotic video has emerged online, purportedly showing the aftermath of the attack. It shows large puddles of blood and rock rubble scattered across a road. RT has not been able to independently verify the authenticity of the footage and is not sharing it, due to its extremely graphic content.

Since last month, Syrian government forces have been carrying out Operation Damascus Steel, which aims to clear East Ghouta of terrorists and jihadist militants who have held the enclave near the country’s capital for years. After the UN Security Council unanimously adopted a resolution proposing a 30-day humanitarian ceasefire in Syria, a daily humanitarian pause has been enforced in the area.

The Syrian government and the Russian Reconciliation Center established humanitarian corridors to facilitate evacuation of civilians from the battle zone. The militants have been disrupting the humanitarian efforts, shelling the corridors and attacking civilians attempting to leave. The situation has, seemingly, improved over the past few days, with tens of thousands of civilians successfully reaching safety.

“Since the beginning of the humanitarian operation, 79,702 people have been evacuated from East Ghouta with the help of the Russian Centre for Reconciliation. Most of them are children,” Russia’s Defence Ministry said on Monday, stressing that “their lives are out of danger now.”