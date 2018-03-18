Thousands of civilians fleeing militant-occupied E. Ghouta as mass exodus continues (LIVE)
More than 5,000 people have left the militant-occupied areas of the Damascus suburb of Eastern Ghouta on Sunday morning, the Russian military said. Live images from the scene show people streaming to safety.
“The humanitarian corridor in Eastern Ghouta continues to work. More than 5,000 people have already left [Eastern Ghouta] today,” Maj. Gen. Vladimir Zolotukhin, a spokesman for the Russian Defense Ministry’s Center for Syrian reconciliation, said.
