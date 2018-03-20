At least 1 presumed dead in gas blast & partial building collapse in Russia (VIDEOS)

A residential building has partially collapsed following a gas explosion in the northwestern Russian city of Murmansk. At least one person died and more have been injured, while others remain trapped under the rubble.

Emergency services are responding to the incident after a gas explosion in a five-story building was reported Tuesday afternoon. Three floors have been destroyed in the explosion, the local emergencies ministry said. An evacuation is underway, and rescuers are trying to reach those trapped under the rubble, local media report.

According to preliminary reports, there is at least one casualty, the head of Murmansk administration, Andrey Sysoyev, said. Two others have been injured, he added, confirming that people remain under the debris.