Radioactive substance worth $70mn seized in Ankara, 4 detained – reports

Four people were arrested in Ankara after they were found to have a nuclear substance in their car, local media reported. They were aiming to sell the substance for more than $70 million, according to NTV news channel.

Around 1.4 kilograms of the synthetic radioactive substance californium was found in the car during the raid, according to NTV and the state-run Anadolu Agency.

The raid was conducted by the authorities in Ankara, who were acting on a tip-off.

Californium is used in nuclear reactors. Its name was derived from the University of California, where it was originally synthesized.