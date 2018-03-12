HomeWorld News

Plane crashes at Kathmandu international airport in Nepal

A plane has crashed at Kathmandu international airport in Nepal. Pictures have emerged showing the wreckage of the aircraft. 71 people were reportedly onboard the ill-fated flight.

According to the latest information from airport officials, the airplane was carrying 67 passengers and 4 crew members. Some 20 badly burnt bodies were recovered from the crash, Wion TV has reported, citing witnesses. The plane – said to belong to US-Bangla, a Bangladeshi airline – came down on the east side of Tribhuvan International Airport's runway. 

Local journalists reported that the airplane, which was traveling from Bangladesh to Nepal, skidded off the runway before catching fire and crashing in a nearby football field. The airport has been closed for all arrivals and departures.

Flight-tracking website FlightRadar24 has identified the plane as a Canadian-manufactured Bombardier Dash 8 Q400.

