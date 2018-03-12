Plane crashes at Kathmandu international airport in Nepal

A plane has crashed at Kathmandu international airport in Nepal. Pictures have emerged showing the wreckage of the aircraft. 71 people were reportedly onboard the ill-fated flight.

According to the latest information from airport officials, the airplane was carrying 67 passengers and 4 crew members. Some 20 badly burnt bodies were recovered from the crash, Wion TV has reported, citing witnesses. The plane – said to belong to US-Bangla, a Bangladeshi airline – came down on the east side of Tribhuvan International Airport's runway.

Meanwhile in airport. Must be a plane. ☹️ pic.twitter.com/zD0J4DBxwE — Rushu (@roohsaa) 12 марта 2018 г.

Local journalists reported that the airplane, which was traveling from Bangladesh to Nepal, skidded off the runway before catching fire and crashing in a nearby football field. The airport has been closed for all arrivals and departures.

Flight-tracking website FlightRadar24 has identified the plane as a Canadian-manufactured Bombardier Dash 8 Q400.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW