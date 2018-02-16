Turkish military training plane crashes in Izmir province, 2 pilots dead

A military plane has crashed in Izmir province, western Turkey, during a training flight, the Turkish Armed Forces said in a statement. Both pilots were killed in the accident.

The SF-260D training plane crashed shortly after takeoff from Cigli Airbase at around 11am local time Friday, statement says, as cited by Hurriet. Fire brigades, ambulances, as well as search and rescue teams were immediately sent to the crash scene.

Debris from the aircraft was reportedly found some 3km north of the military facility. The cause of the fatal crash is currently being investigated.

The jet crashed in deserted area of Tuzcullu Mahallesi in Menemen county, Haber Turk reports.

The SF-260 is an Italian-designed two-seat light aircraft largely used by military as a trainer and light combat aircraft.

Last month, three people died in another accident with a Turkish military training aircraft – a CASA CN-235 – in the country’s southern Isparta Province.