Military helicopter crashes in residential area of southern Japan - police

A Japan Self-Defense Forces (SDF) helicopter has crashed in a residential area in Saga Prefecture, according to police.

The crash occurred in the city of Kanzaki, NHK reported, citing the Ministry of Defense. The chopper was reportedly a Boeing AH-64 attack helicopter attached to a base in Kumamoto Prefecture.

Japanese media say military chopper has crashed into homes 佐賀で自衛隊のヘリ１機が民家に墜落した模様 pic.twitter.com/9ZMIx0d0ty — Thoton Akimoto (@Thoton) February 5, 2018

A house is burning near a kindergarten as a result of the crash, according to Kanzaki City Hall. The city is sending out staff and fire brigades to investigate the situation.

None of the children at the kindergarten has been harmed, the school's principal told NHK.

Japanese Defense Minister Itsunori Onodera has acknowledged the crash, saying he wants to confirm the information and “respond appropriately.”