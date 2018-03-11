HomeWorld News

Indian hospital patient’s amputated leg used as a pillow (GRAPHIC)

A patient is carried to hospital on a stretcher in Kolkata, West Bengal state, India, on February 1, 2018. / Global Look Press / © Saikat Paul
Hospital staff in Uttar Pradesh in India have come under fire after a shocking video emerged showing an amputated leg of one of their patients used as a ‘pillow’ to raise his head after surgery. An investigation is underway.

Republic World and Asian News International (ANI) reported on Saturday that the man suffered the shameful and callous treatment at the Maharani Laxmibai Medical College in Jhansi, in southern Uttar Pradesh state. He had been brought in following a road traffic accident. Doctors were forced to amputate his left foot and part of the lower leg.

After the video emerged showing the man lying on a treatment couch with the limb under his head, College Principal Sadhna Kaushik claimed the patient’s relatives had placed his severed limb under his head, and that staff had to remove it. ANI quoted Kaushik telling TV reporters that the doctor administering emergency treatment needed something to raise his head and the “patient’s attendant” used his leg.

But the patient’s brother-in-law contradicted that account. “When we arrived at the hospital we found his amputated leg under his head, when we asked the hospital about it, they didn’t answer anything. Nobody heard us from eight in the morning till two in the night,” Janaki Prasad said, according to Republic World. “We kept asking why he wasn’t given a pillow, none of the doctors listened to us, then we had to take the leg and keep it aside.”

Kaushik said the hospital had set up a committee to investigate the incident and vowed “strict action” if staff were found responsible. She said a senior resident orthopedic doctor, an emergency medical officer, a nurse-in-charge and another member of staff had already been suspended, pending the probe, while departmental proceedings had begun against a consultant on-call doctor.

Uttar Pradesh state Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma said he did not have enough information to comment on the scandal.

