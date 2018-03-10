Trump: N. Korea agrees to halt missile tests until meeting

US President Donald Trump has said that North Korea has promised not to conduct any missile tests up to and during the planned meetings between the two adversaries.

Trump took to his favorite medium - Twitter - to make the announcement on Saturday. “North Korea has not conducted a Missile Test since November 28, 2017 and has promised not to do so through our meetings,” Trump wrote, adding that he believes “they will honor that commitment!”

North Korea has not conducted a Missile Test since November 28, 2017 and has promised not to do so through our meetings. I believe they will honor that commitment! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 10, 2018

Earlier in the day, the president said that he was capable of reaching what would be a historic deal with Pyongyang, also telling his followers that it is “very much in the making” and, if reached, would be “a very good one for the World.”

The remarks come as Trump accepted a surprise invitation to meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. Though a date for the meeting has yet to be announced it is believed that the two will meet sometime in May. An exact time and place has yet to be determined.

