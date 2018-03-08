Iraqi teen to face trial over planned ‘fireworks’ bomb attack in Germany or UK

Germany has issued an arrest warrant for an Iraqi teenager suspected of planning to launch a bombing attack in either Germany or the UK. The teen is also believed to be a member of ISIS.

According to German authorities, the teen had stockpiled a large amount of powerful fireworks in his apartment in the state of Hessen, and was allegedly planning to extract the explosive powder in order to carry out an attack. In a statement, Germany’s federal prosecutor’s office said Thursday that Deday A. is also suspected of being a member of the Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS/ISIL).

The teenager, identified only as Deday A., was detained by authorities in Frankfurt last month, Reuters reports. The 17-year-old has been held since February 13, but the new warrant now allows formal charges to be brought against the boy.

Austrian teens face trial over ‘jihadist plot to kill police officers’ https://t.co/gDD1iP21OH — RT (@RT_com) February 13, 2018

Separately, last month an Iraqi court sentenced German teenager Linda Wenzel, dubbed a “jihadi bride”, to six years in prison for her affiliation with ISIS.

Wenzel converted to Islam at the age of 15 after meeting extremists online. She then ran away from home in 2016 and made her way to Iraq where she met, and reportedly married, a Chechen militant who was later killed in battle. “I don't know how I came up with such a dumb idea. I've completely ruined my life,” Wenzel said following her capture in 2017.

Iraqi court sentenced German teen 'jihadi bride' to 6 yrs in prison for her affiliation #ISIShttps://t.co/YgcSLUjcIs — RT (@RT_com) February 19, 2018

