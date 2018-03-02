Paramotored skier takes to snowy Catalan streets as Europe is hit by freak blizzards (VIDEO)

While Europe struggles with a Siberian cold snap that brought freezing temperatures and blizzards even to its south, some locals have taken advantage of the snow-covered streets to turn their daily commute into an extreme sport.

As parts of Europe that normally experience mild winters have been reminded of snowed-in Narnia, local residents have seized a chance to snowboard or slide slippery streets on skis. One man from the city of Lleida in Catalonia took it to another level, attaching a large propeller to his back to add some speed to his ride.

With the help of a propeller similar to ones used for paragliding, the skier easily glided up the narrow streets of the ancient city. As he swept through blankets of snow, bemused spectators took pictures of the inventive daredevil.

Several European countries, including France, Ireland, Italy and the UK, continue to endure an unusually snowy start of spring, which has caused havoc on roads and disrupted train and air services.