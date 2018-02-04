‘Arctic invasion’: Huge winter storm, freezing rain wreaks havoc in Moscow (PHOTOS)

Snowfall and freezing rain have battered Moscow, with roads sheathed in snow and travel disrupted. Dubbed by meteorologists the ‘Arctic invasion,’ the extreme weather has turned the city into an unexpected winter wonderland.

A tree branch laden with snow killed one and injured two in the Russian capital on Saturday, the capital’s mayor Sergey Sobyanin wrote on his VKontakte social network page. He said that the weight of the snow had caused some 2,000 trees to fall across the city.

The storm dumped more than 43cm of snow on Moscow and the precipitation continues, according to Sunday’s data from Gidrometcentr, the Russian national meteorological service.

