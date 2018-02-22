Assad supporters celebrate in Afrin after pro-govt forces bolster Kurds (VIDEO)

Demonstrators waved Syrian flags in the central square of the Kurdish-dominated city of Afrin, as Damascus sent militias to reinforce locals in their resistance against the Turkish onslaught.

Amateur footage showed several dozen participants climbing on cars and monuments, while hoisting portraits of Syrian President Bashar Assad, as a larger crowd observed without joining in.

Pro-Assad locals celebrate in Afrin following Syrian government's deal with the YPG [22 Feb] #verifiedpic.twitter.com/GWVQ2eRWFm — RTDigital (@RT_Digital) February 22, 2018

Government-allied units relieved the city, which continues to be under siege from Turkish and anti-Assad forces, at the beginning of the week.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who ordered the incursion into Syria, known as Operation Olive Branch, last month, warned that the incoming militias would “pay a heavy price.”