Facebook down: US, Europe & Asia hit by major outage
Facebook down: US, Europe & Asia hit by major outage

Facebook down: US, Europe & Asia hit by major outage
Facebook outages have been experienced across parts of the US, Europe and Asia, Thursday.

A number of reports of the social network being down surfaced around 08:00 GMT, according to downdetector.com, but have increased since shortly before 11:00 GMT.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

