Berlin train station lockdown: Police declare suspicious package ‘harmless’ (PHOTOS)

Firefighers inside Ostbahnhof train station in Berlin, Germany, February 21, 2018. © Axel Schmidt / Reuters
A railway station in central Berlin has reopened after earlier being evacuated following the discovery of a suspicious package, police have confirmed.

The package was found on one of the platforms at the Ostbahnhof station at around 11:10am local time. The S-Bahn regional and long-distance platforms had been been blocked off while special forces examined the object. Trains had been allowed to pass through the station but were not permitted to stop for a time.

A bomb disposal specialist walks inside Ostbahnhof train station after the building was evacuated. © Axel Schmidt / Reuters

Shops and stalls in the main hall had reportedly been cleared while security personnel closed the entrance gates.

The incident has now been resolved. German police confirmed the item was harmless. Closures and restrictions to rail transport have now been lifted.

