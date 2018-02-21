Right-wing outrage as Twitter locks down accounts in ‘bot purge’

Conservative Twitter users are complaining of having their accounts locked in a reported “purge” of right-wing voices on the social media platform.

The move, labelled an attempt at “mass censorship” by critics, is thought to be an attempt to rid the platform of automated accounts – or ‘bots’ – set up to artificially amplify conservative campaigns online. Twitter is yet to comment on the phenomenon.

While some commentators have reacted with incredulity at the loss of hundreds of followers, others have likened the controversy to other infamous faux outrages of the past.

Getting all kinds of reports that twitter is shutting down Conservative accounts on twitter claiming they are bots. Must be their way to purge Conservatives off of twitter. #Fascistshttps://t.co/XGZc6R8AhE — Nat Shupe (@NatShupe) February 21, 2018

Why did I just lose 100 followers?



This is a damn joke. Twitter is absolutely censoring conservative and right wing speech for no damn reason other than their disagreement with it. But, liberals can write vile comments and threaten us with no punishment.



BS. #TwitterLockOut — Mike (@mike_Zollo) February 21, 2018

#TwitterLockOut Was locked out this morning...No clue as to why. This is all the info I got. pic.twitter.com/iZN7Mi6A2J — DeeDee👠 (@dkrwilliams) February 21, 2018

Initial reports indicate the #TwitterLockOut resulted in the greatest loss of life since The Bowling Green Massacre. — Ragnarok Lobster (@eclecticbrotha) February 21, 2018

Funniest thing I’ve seen all night is the Twitter conservatives outraged that their fake followers are being deleted😂 #TwitterLockOutpic.twitter.com/khzhcaWjve — Emilia (@PoliticalEmilia) February 21, 2018

So let me get this straight...

People are angry that, computerized accounts, not even real people, were removed from Twitter , for not being real PEOPLE. & other people who lost Robotic followers think the Bots constitutional rights were violated?Is this correct?#TwitterLockOut — Sue The Stable Genius 🏇 (@suevee85) February 21, 2018

#TwitterLockout is trending worldwide, racking up around 87,000 tweets since the so-called purge began.

