‘Incredible dream’: €1.3mn cello returned to artist after whirlwind social media plea (PHOTOS)

A cello estimated to be worth around €1.3 million ($1.6 million) has been mysteriously returned to French musician Ophélie Gaillard, after she was mugged at knifepoint in Paris last week.

The cellist, once voted instrumentalist of the year by her peers, had a Francesco Goffriller 1837 cello robbed last Thursday outside her home in the French capital. She was reportedly held up by a person wielding a knife.

Following the plea, the instrument has now astonishingly been returned. On Saturday, Gaillard received an anonymous call informing her that the cello had been placed a in car close to her home.

“I received an anonymous call late in the morning telling me that my cello was in front of my house in a car. I found it in the back seat,” Gaillard said, reported Le Parisien. Bizarrely, the individual who returned the instrument had smashed a window in the vehicle. Gaillard described the outcome as an “incredible dream.”

“Many thanks to everybody, my friends, my colleagues, the police of course, and the journalists, who helped me to recover what is really a part of me, of my soul,” Gaillard posted online.

