First damages reported from 7.2-magnitude Mexico quake (PHOTOS)

Pictures have started appearing on social media that show material damage caused by the 7.2-magnitude earthquake that hit Mexico on Friday. The tremors were felt in the capital, hundreds of miles away from the epicenter.

Images on social media, posted from the state of Oaxaca, where the quake hit near the Pacific coast, show cracked building walls with crumbled plaster, bricks and pieces of roofs scattered on the ground. Several images from inside shops show broken merchandize and spilled bottle contents littering the aisles.

Después del sismo se reportan algunos daños en Oaxaca. pic.twitter.com/5dwENIAfMl — REFORMACOM (@Reforma) February 17, 2018

Hay severos daños en Oaxaca

:'( pic.twitter.com/9XggwUEh3G — Stif jadez (@StifJadez) February 17, 2018

So far, no deaths have been reported in the wake of the quake, according to the Mexican interior minister.

While the interior minister said damage was contained to Oaxaca, videos posted by eyewitnesses in Mexico City appear to show thick clouds of dust filling a street, apparently caused by parts of a building's facade collapsing.