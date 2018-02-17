First damages reported from 7.2-magnitude Mexico quake (PHOTOS)
Images on social media, posted from the state of Oaxaca, where the quake hit near the Pacific coast, show cracked building walls with crumbled plaster, bricks and pieces of roofs scattered on the ground. Several images from inside shops show broken merchandize and spilled bottle contents littering the aisles.
READ MORE: 7.2 magnitude quake hits Mexico near Pacific coast
Después del sismo se reportan algunos daños en Oaxaca. pic.twitter.com/5dwENIAfMl— REFORMACOM (@Reforma) February 17, 2018
Hay severos daños en Oaxaca— Stif jadez (@StifJadez) February 17, 2018
:'( pic.twitter.com/9XggwUEh3G
#Imágenes#Sismo en #Oaxaca deja daños en casas y negocios de San José del Progreso Tututepec, Oaxaca | @nvinoticiasoax@Quadratinoaxaca@Quintana_JMG@gabyolma@nssoaxaca@Oaxaquitapic.twitter.com/gk1Bfwa7lJ— Humberto Ramos (@YoHumbertoRamos) February 17, 2018
So far, no deaths have been reported in the wake of the quake, according to the Mexican interior minister.
While the interior minister said damage was contained to Oaxaca, videos posted by eyewitnesses in Mexico City appear to show thick clouds of dust filling a street, apparently caused by parts of a building's facade collapsing.
Primeras imágenes de los daños por #Sismo en #CDMX. De desprende fachada de edificio en Ámsterdam y Sonora, colonia Condesa #AlertaSísmicapic.twitter.com/u4ILbP84jX— Moisés Pérez 🇲🇽 (@moises_099) February 17, 2018
Polvo por daños en La #Condesapic.twitter.com/AbiRMaFDhe— Denisse Mesta (@denissemesta) February 17, 2018