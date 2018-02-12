Humanity is doomed now that robots can open doors (VIDEO)
Another sound creation by the team at Boston Dynamics, the SpotMini has been around before, with a version of the nimble robot filmed marauding around an office space and even stacking a dishwasher.
‘Doggie #droid’ can take care of dirty dishes - but don’t ask it for a drink (VIDEO) https://t.co/sqYbNrDvGOpic.twitter.com/526BYd93UI— RT (@RT_com) June 26, 2016
Now the firm, owned by Japan’s Softbank Group, has released new footage showing two SpotMinis combining to help one another through a closed door. Oh, the humanity!
The video shows one of the machines using a large clamp-like device to operate a door handle with ease. The clip, while impressive, is also somewhat creepy and reminiscent of a famous Jurassic Park scene.
In the Spielberg classic, two velociraptors figure out the mechanics of a door handle, with grisly results.
