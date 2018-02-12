World unites in condolences for 71 lives tragically lost in Russian plane crash

Unanimous condolences to the families of victims of the AN-148 crash that claimed the lives of 71 people in the Moscow region have been pouring in from across the globe.

The Donald Trump administration expressed sympathy for the families of people killed in the crash. “The United States is deeply saddened by the tragic deaths of those on board Saratov Airlines Flight 703. We send our condolences to the families of those who lost their lives and to the people of Russia,” the White House statement issued on Sunday said.

The UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres also conveyed “his heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims and to the people and government” of Russia, according to his spokesman.

We are expressing gratitude to American citizens and @WhiteHouse for their condolences over Saratov Airlines Flight 703 crash pic.twitter.com/PDNNMSMEq1 — Russia in USA 🇷🇺 (@RusEmbUSA) February 12, 2018

Meanwhile the International Olympics Committee, which recently banned the Russian team from competing under the national flag over doping allegations, offered to set up a special grieving zone in the Olympic village in PyeongChang, South Korea.

Birthday blessing: Man who miraculously survived Saratov Airlines crash talks to RT

“All our thoughts are with the family and friends of those killed in this terrible tragedy,” the IOC said in a statement to TASS. “Those who want to pay tribute to the victims of the disaster can do this in a special zone of mourning in the Olympic Village.”

Tragic news from Moscow. Our thoughts are with the victims of today’s plane crash and we offer our sincere condolences to their families and friends. — Peter Launsky (@RegSprecher_AT) February 11, 2018

A number of other countries including Armenia, Austria and Egypt also sent their condolences. France together with Georgia, Greece, and Israel did the same. “We mourn alongside the Russian people following this tragedy,” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said.

МИД Франции выражает свои соболезнования всем семьям погибших в катастрофе российского пассажирского самолета #Aн148 и обращается к ним со словами поддержки в этот тяжелый час pic.twitter.com/Q0r60F6MOU — ДипломатияФранции (@francediplo_RU) February 11, 2018

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev were the first to convey their condolences to the families of the victims. Monday, February 12, has been declared a day of mourning in Russia’s Orenburg region following the crash.

The An-148 Saratov Airlines flight from Moscow to Orsk crashed minutes after taking off from the Domodedovo Airport. There were 65 passengers and six crew aboard the fateful Flight 730. No one survived Sunday’s tragedy.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!