Plane with 71 on board goes missing after taking off from Moscow

An Antonov An-148 operated by Saratov Airlines and carrying 65 passengers and six crew went missing shortly after take-off from Moscow’s Domodedovo airport, an emergency services source told Russian media.

“The airplane reportedly crashed outside Argunovo village [in the Moscow region],” the source told Interfax news agency. “The crew and passengers had no chance.”

The Russian Emergencies Ministry says it is verifying reports that the An-148 has crashed outside Moscow.

The aircraft departed from Moscow’s Domodedovo airport and was heading for Orsk, a city lying close to the Russia-Kazakhstan border.

