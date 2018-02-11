Plane with 71 on board goes missing after taking off from Moscow
An Antonov An-148 operated by Saratov Airlines and carrying 65 passengers and six crew went missing shortly after take-off from Moscow’s Domodedovo airport, an emergency services source told Russian media.
“The airplane reportedly crashed outside Argunovo village [in the Moscow region],” the source told Interfax news agency. “The crew and passengers had no chance.”
The Russian Emergencies Ministry says it is verifying reports that the An-148 has crashed outside Moscow.
The aircraft departed from Moscow’s Domodedovo airport and was heading for Orsk, a city lying close to the Russia-Kazakhstan border.
MORE TO FOLLOW