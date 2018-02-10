Dubai’s Happiness Bank gifts employees with surprises

A Dubai company has created a Happiness Bank which awards employees with surprises.

The ‘Happiness Bank’ is installed at the UAE’s Telecom Regulatory Authority (TRA) in Dubai where it has been a hit with staff.

Employees collect points from their colleagues, who give them as a sign of appreciation for good behavior. These points can be redeemed through the bank, which gives out surprises. The gifts vary from concert tickets to a two-day holiday.

When employees open their Happiness Bank account, they pick their areas of interest. This allows the bank to award them with surprises they will enjoy.

“I work with so many people and usually feel a simple touch of human gratitude goes a long way in enriching interpersonal relationships,” the bank’s creator, Amna Al Bedwawi, told the Khaleej Times. “It boosts the working culture and brings the best out in the team, and collectively in an organisation. I wanted to know how to thank my colleagues for their contribution to my success and I came up with this concept to show my gratitude to my colleagues.”

“A happy employee is an achiever and the Happiness Bank is a very smart tool that can positively change the work environment,” Al Bedwawi said. “All of us have a lot of responsibilities, tasks, stress and problems at work. We are spending almost eight hours a day in a serious atmosphere and we forget to share emotions and feelings of happiness and gratitude with our colleagues.” The UAE has made a goal to make the country one of the top five happiest countries in the world by 2021.

