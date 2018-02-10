Israel intercepts ‘Iranian drone’ & pounds targets in Syria – military

The IDF has intercepted a UAV, which crossed from the territory of Syria into Israel, and launched retaliatory strikes against “Iranian targets” in Syria, the army said.

“We identified an Iranian drone UAV which took off from Syrian territory. The drone was identified by IAF systems and was downed by an IAF helicopter. The Iranian drone fell in our territory and is in our possession,” IDF spokesman Ronen Manelis said, as cited by Haaretz.

Breaking news: IDF intercepted an Iranian UAV launched from Syria over Israeli airspace, and is now engaging Iranian targets in Syria in response. More details to follow. — Jonathan Conricus (@LTCJonathan) February 10, 2018

According to the spokesman, the Israeli Army attacked the trailer from which Iran launched the UAV. “This was a surgical action deep in Syria, target destroyed.” The IDF spokesman called the incident “a serious Iranian attack on Israeli territory.”

“Iran is dragging the region into a situation in which it doesn’t know how it will end. We are prepared for a variety of incidents… whoever is responsible for this incident is the one who will pay the price,” he added.

Syria has repeatedly protested Israeli attacks on targets inside Syria. Earlier this week, Israeli warplanes attacked military targets near Damascus from Lebanese airspace, with the Syrian Army claiming it destroyed most of the Israeli rockets. In January, Israel launched three attacks on military targets in Syria, using jets and ground-to-ground missiles. Back then, Damascus claimed that it shot down one Israeli jet and one missile.

